IRadimed (IRMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, analysts expect IRadimed to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IRMD opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.33 million, a PE ratio of 83.35 and a beta of 1.16. IRadimed has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $26.67.

Separately, TheStreet lowered IRadimed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

