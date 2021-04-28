Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IRDM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $45,579,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,865,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,555,000 after purchasing an additional 694,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 465,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 318,295 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,107,000 after purchasing an additional 253,853 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,112,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,057,000 after acquiring an additional 252,799 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $54.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average of $38.37.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IRDM shares. Barclays cut shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BWS Financial cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

In related news, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,870.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 8,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $381,643.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,594,833.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,114 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,835 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.