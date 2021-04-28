Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,871,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,573,000 after purchasing an additional 780,108 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,942,000 after acquiring an additional 457,087 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 566.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 526,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 447,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,384,000 after acquiring an additional 421,919 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of IRM opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average is $31.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $41.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.86%.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $51,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $65,806.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,556 shares of company stock worth $1,218,292. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

