iSelect Limited (ASX:ISU) to Issue $0.00 Interim Dividend

iSelect Limited (ASX:ISU) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.001 per share on Monday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

iSelect Company Profile

iSelect Limited provides online comparison and purchase services for insurance, utilities, and personal finance products in Australia. The company operates through four segments: Health, Life and General Insurance, Energy and Telecommunications, and Other. It compares and sells private health, life, car, pet, travel, business, and home and contents insurance, as well as overseas health cover products; and home loans and income protection products.

