iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,158 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 43,782 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 809,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,977,000 after acquiring an additional 132,409 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day moving average of $67.41. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.