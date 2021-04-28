iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Purchased by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000.

BATS:VLUE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,666,197 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.27. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

