iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,950 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $19,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 376,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,311,000 after buying an additional 55,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGE stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.66. The stock had a trading volume of 24,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,258. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $28.33 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.89.

