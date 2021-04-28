iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Short Interest Update

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the March 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 906,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,579,000 after acquiring an additional 62,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after buying an additional 36,866 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,383,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 135,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $52.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.73.

