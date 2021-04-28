iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 93.6% from the March 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTF opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.93. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $26.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTF) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,654 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 43.29% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

