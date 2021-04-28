iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,378,000 after buying an additional 41,922 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,362,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,988,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,522,000 after acquiring an additional 51,174 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,335,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,770,000 after acquiring an additional 127,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,228,000 after acquiring an additional 27,830 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS:EFG traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.02. 363,804 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.32. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.