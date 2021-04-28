iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Position Raised by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 89.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $75.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.57.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.