iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Up 874.6% in April

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a growth of 874.6% from the March 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

EMXC stock opened at $61.11 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $61.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

