iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Acquired by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,024,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.76. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.