iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $18,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $691,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,460,000.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,967. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.26 and a 200-day moving average of $116.48. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.13 and a twelve month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

