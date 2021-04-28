iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Position Boosted by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 69.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 533,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,435 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.11% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $20,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 115,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 24,145 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 85,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter.

PFF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.86. The company had a trading volume of 25,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,450,679. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $32.87 and a twelve month high of $39.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.07.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

