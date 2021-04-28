iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Purchased by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average is $38.07. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $39.03.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

