iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,393,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 40,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,896,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $261.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.98. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $166.68 and a one year high of $262.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.