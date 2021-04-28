iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,921. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.71.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

