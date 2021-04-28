iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $13,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,580,000 after buying an additional 50,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,078,000 after buying an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after buying an additional 278,440 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,185,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,493,000 after buying an additional 66,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,834,000 after buying an additional 85,738 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $275.61. The stock had a trading volume of 64,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,961. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.98 and a fifty-two week high of $276.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.48.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

