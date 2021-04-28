iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of IJT stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.24. The stock had a trading volume of 809 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,571. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.48 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.99 and its 200 day moving average is $120.57.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

