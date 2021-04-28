iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $111.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.28 and a 200-day moving average of $96.23. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

