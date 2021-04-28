iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 5.0% of Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $21,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.89. 36,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,709. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $120.25 and a one year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

