ITT (NYSE:ITT) Hits New 12-Month High at $96.19

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.19 and last traded at $96.19, with a volume of 998 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.84.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.72 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.10%.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

