IXICO’s (IXI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

IXICO (LON:IXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

LON:IXI opened at GBX 99.45 ($1.30) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 80.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 93.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73. IXICO has a 1-year low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 127 ($1.66). The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

In other IXICO news, insider Mark Warne acquired 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £8,977.50 ($11,729.16).

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It provides collection, analysis, management, and reporting services on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

