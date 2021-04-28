J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Price Target Increased to $152.00 by Analysts at Barclays

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its price target increased by Barclays from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush increased their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut J2 Global from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on J2 Global from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.15.

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $122.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.16 and its 200 day moving average is $100.22. J2 Global has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $135.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $469.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. Equities research analysts expect that J2 Global will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J2 Global by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of J2 Global by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of J2 Global by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 63,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth about $480,000.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

