Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,271 CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,271 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,154,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in CoStar Group by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 price objective (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $934.45.

In related news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $6,515,537.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $936.80 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $595.49 and a 1 year high of $952.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $856.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $875.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

