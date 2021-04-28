Jag Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $450,351,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,020,000 after purchasing an additional 381,280 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $63,301,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after buying an additional 269,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,892,000 after buying an additional 260,681 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.71.

Cummins stock opened at $257.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.32 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.65.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

