Jag Capital Management LLC Has $33.11 Million Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,768 shares during the quarter. Roku accounts for approximately 2.9% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Roku worth $33,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Roku by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Roku by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 34,715 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 120.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the third quarter worth about $594,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total value of $9,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,640,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.99, for a total transaction of $109,850.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,515 shares of company stock worth $221,231,925 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock opened at $360.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of -429.35 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.38. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.19 and a 12 month high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.93.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

