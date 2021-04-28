James Investment Research Inc. Buys 2,734 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 23.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PetIQ by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in PetIQ by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 16,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PetIQ by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 16,433 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PetIQ by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PetIQ by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 18,964 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Susan Sholtis sold 10,748 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $387,357.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,719.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,577,735 shares of company stock valued at $55,593,106 in the last quarter. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PETQ opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.82. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $45.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $164.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PETQ. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

PetIQ Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

