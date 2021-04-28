James Investment Research Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Hartree Partners LP grew its stake in NRG Energy by 207.7% in the third quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 200,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 446,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,734,000 after acquiring an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 153,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,766,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NRG stock opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.77. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. Analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 32.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.72.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.