James Investment Research Inc. Increases Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 134.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,888 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at $4,171,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 725,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at $487,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 4,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $240,221.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,995.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $114,152.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,366.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,934 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,294 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZION has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.22.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $55.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $60.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.