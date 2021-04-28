James Investment Research Inc. Raises Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSK. Citigroup increased their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oshkosh from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

NYSE:OSK opened at $123.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $55.33 and a one year high of $126.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,250.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.