James Investment Research Inc. Raises Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,083,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.52.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $190.50 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $99.04 and a 1 year high of $192.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.80. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.