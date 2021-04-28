James Investment Research Inc. Reduces Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth about $1,023,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 27.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth $2,712,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 6.1% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 73,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AEL. Raymond James upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.70.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $521.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $184,410.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $719,463.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,518 shares of company stock worth $1,088,635. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

