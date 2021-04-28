Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Down 2.2%

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)’s share price traded down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $163.02 and last traded at $163.02. 1,673 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 698,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.73.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.55 and a 200 day moving average of $158.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,338,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,521,000 after acquiring an additional 299,988 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,695,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

