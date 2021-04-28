Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Down 2.2%

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)’s share price traded down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $163.02 and last traded at $163.02. 1,673 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 698,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.73.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.05.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.55 and a 200 day moving average of $158.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,338,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,521,000 after acquiring an additional 299,988 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,695,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
