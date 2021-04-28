JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Lifted to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of JCDecaux from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of JCDecaux from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JCDecaux from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of JCDecaux stock opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average is $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $25.51.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

