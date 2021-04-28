Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hitachi, Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HTHIY)

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hitachi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hitachi’s FY2022 earnings at $8.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS HTHIY opened at $93.67 on Monday. Hitachi has a one year low of $56.26 and a one year high of $100.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems.

