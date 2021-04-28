Jet2 (LON:JET2) Receives Under Review Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Jet2 (LON:JET2)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

JET2 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays began coverage on Jet2 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

LON:JET2 opened at GBX 1,482 ($19.36) on Tuesday. Jet2 has a 52 week low of GBX 620 ($8.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,524 ($19.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,333.60.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

