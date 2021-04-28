Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4,359.35

Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,359.35 ($56.96) and traded as low as GBX 710 ($9.28). Jet2 plc (DTG.L) shares last traded at GBX 728.50 ($9.52), with a volume of 311,914 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,582.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,359.35. The firm has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 9.36.

About Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG)

Dart Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel, and distribution and logistics businesses in Europe. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, non-ticket retail, and warehousing and distribution activities.

