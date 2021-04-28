JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) PT Raised to $22.00 at Barclays

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s previous close.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $62,290.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $284,446 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

