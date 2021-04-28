Joanne Wilson Buys 16 Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) insider Joanne Wilson purchased 16 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 877 ($11.46) per share, with a total value of £140.32 ($183.33).

On Friday, March 26th, Joanne Wilson acquired 16 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 834 ($10.90) per share, for a total transaction of £133.44 ($174.34).

On Friday, February 26th, Joanne Wilson bought 17 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 831 ($10.86) per share, with a total value of £141.27 ($184.57).

On Friday, January 29th, Joanne Wilson purchased 18 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 766 ($10.01) per share, for a total transaction of £137.88 ($180.14).

Shares of LON:BVIC opened at GBX 867.50 ($11.33) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 848.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 809.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49. Britvic plc has a 1 year low of GBX 662.50 ($8.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 889 ($11.61). The firm has a market cap of £2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Britvic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 940 ($12.28).

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

