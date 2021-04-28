Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys New Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in General Mills by 349.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.22. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,396 shares of company stock worth $4,496,653 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

