Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.5% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $17,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $303.57 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.56 and a twelve month high of $315.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.12. The stock has a market cap of $864.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,569,661 shares of company stock valued at $445,089,071. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.30.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

