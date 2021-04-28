Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $416,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 24.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.39.

Shares of WFC opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $186.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.22.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

