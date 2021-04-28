Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $479,000 Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.86. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $91.27 billion, a PE ratio of -80.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Huber Research raised shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total value of $5,004,291.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,661,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,951,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $562,444.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,093,137.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,463 shares of company stock valued at $16,378,091.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

