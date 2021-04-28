Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 9,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 444,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,987,000 after acquiring an additional 14,453 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $230.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $237.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.57.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.