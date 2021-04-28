Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Takes $361,000 Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

GNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.58). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 1.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

