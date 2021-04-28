John J. Zillmer Sells 17,217 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,408,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $101.92 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $103.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.68. The company has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 14,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.