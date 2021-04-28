John T. Guthrie Sells 622 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $109,335.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,754.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SITE opened at $188.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 73.95 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.10. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $189.19.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on SITE. Truist increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.88.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

