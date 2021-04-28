Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on JCI. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

JCI stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $64.02. 46,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,426,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 74.59, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $63.80.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

